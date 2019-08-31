Services
Westview Funeral Chapel
709 Wonderland Road, N
London, ON N6H 4L1
(519) 641-1793
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Douglas-Dubois
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Louise Douglas-Dubois

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Louise Douglas-Dubois Obituary
Mary Louise Douglas-Dubois

- - It is with much sadness I report that Mary Lou has made her final exit on Monday, August 26, 2019 (which in fact was her 83rd birthday). She was my friend, companion, lover and wife for many years. Mary Lou was friends to everyone. She didn't have an enemy in the world. Physical fitness was her credo and she taught it for years at the Canadian Centre for Activity and Aging at Western University, London, Ontario. Mary Lou was predeceased by her parents John Gordon Douglas and Grace Douglas, and her oldest daughter Nora Armstrong. She is survived by her son Jeff Georgas and youngest daughter Jenifer Douglas, her sister Paula Campbell, her granddaughter Andrea, grandson Graham, great-grandchildren Nora Jane, Aidan and Evie, and her husband John R. "Jack" Dubois. A Celebration of Life memorial will be held at RiverBend Golf Community in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mary Lou's favourite charity: Western University - Canadian Centre for Activity and Aging. For information and online condolences, please visit www.westviewfuneralchapel.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now