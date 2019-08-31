|
Mary Louise Douglas-Dubois
- - It is with much sadness I report that Mary Lou has made her final exit on Monday, August 26, 2019 (which in fact was her 83rd birthday). She was my friend, companion, lover and wife for many years. Mary Lou was friends to everyone. She didn't have an enemy in the world. Physical fitness was her credo and she taught it for years at the Canadian Centre for Activity and Aging at Western University, London, Ontario. Mary Lou was predeceased by her parents John Gordon Douglas and Grace Douglas, and her oldest daughter Nora Armstrong. She is survived by her son Jeff Georgas and youngest daughter Jenifer Douglas, her sister Paula Campbell, her granddaughter Andrea, grandson Graham, great-grandchildren Nora Jane, Aidan and Evie, and her husband John R. "Jack" Dubois. A Celebration of Life memorial will be held at RiverBend Golf Community in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mary Lou's favourite charity: Western University - Canadian Centre for Activity and Aging. For information and online condolences, please visit www.westviewfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 31, 2019