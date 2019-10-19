|
Mary Louise Gonda
Warren - Mary Louise Gonda, age 91, died October 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Fred. Dear sister of Eileen St. John, Helen Perkowski, and preceded in death by siblings; James St. John, Jane Kenes, Donna Suede, Nancy St. John, and Margaret Johnson. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Arrangements have been entrusted to the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home in Warren, MI. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com.
