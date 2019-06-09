|
|
Mary Louise Jasinski
Livonia - Mary Louise Jasinski, age 100, of Livonia (and formerly of Detroit and Birmingham), Michigan, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Walter Sr. Loving mother of Walter Jr. (Carol). Dearest grandma of Jill, Kyle (Sarah), Jacqueline and Kristin and great grandma of Max, Tyler and Cayden. Cherished sister of Virginia. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Funeral Mass Monday, June 10, at 10 am, with visitation beginning at 9am, at St. Priscilla Catholic Church, Livonia. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 9, 2019