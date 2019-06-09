Services
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
(734) 591-3700
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Priscilla Catholic Church
Livonia, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Priscilla Catholic Church
Livonia, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Jasinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Louise Jasinski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Louise Jasinski Obituary
Mary Louise Jasinski

Livonia - Mary Louise Jasinski, age 100, of Livonia (and formerly of Detroit and Birmingham), Michigan, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Walter Sr. Loving mother of Walter Jr. (Carol). Dearest grandma of Jill, Kyle (Sarah), Jacqueline and Kristin and great grandma of Max, Tyler and Cayden. Cherished sister of Virginia. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Funeral Mass Monday, June 10, at 10 am, with visitation beginning at 9am, at St. Priscilla Catholic Church, Livonia. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now