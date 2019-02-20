|
Mary Louise McGlinn Datwyler
Royal Oak - Mary Louise McGlinn Datwyler, aged 83, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, January 18, 2019. She was born on November 23, 1935, in Leavenworth, Kansas, and spent her childhood and youth there. She graduated from Immaculata High School where she excelled in academics and played basketball. Mary moved to Detroit after high school and there she met and married Walter (Walt) Datwyler. Together they raised three daughters and made their home in Royal Oak, Michigan. She enjoyed decorating, gardening and yard work, cooking for others, and hosting family gatherings both large and small. Mary later continued her academic learning, attending Wayne State University when she was in her forties. She graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor's Degree in Sociology and was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa. She went on to earn a Master's Degree in Applied Sociology and upon graduation worked as research assistant at the Institute of Gerontology at Wayne State University. During the sixties and seventies, Mary was active in the Anti War and Civil Rights movements. She volunteered for Focus Hope and was a Head Start teacher's aide. Throughout her entire life, she contributed to numerous causes and organizations that stood for peace and the rights of marginalized people. She believed strongly that it was important to demonstrate for needed change, traveling to Washington DC to attend the Vietnam War Protest in 1971, the March for Women's Lives in 2004, and the Anti Iraq War March in 2007. Mary was an avid reader and also loved to write, especially poetry. Her poems, richly worded and evocative, are published under Mary O'Leary McGlinn on themcglynn.com. She enjoyed many types of music and often listened with the volume on full blast. She leaves to remember her daughters Diana (Daniel) Darland, Kathy (Danny) McCarthy, and Marta (Paul Goggin) Datwyler. She was the Nana of Casey Miller, Jessica Guyer, Allison Darland, Claire Fuschi, and Michael McCarthy, and Great Grandmother of Alec, Brooks and Corinne Guyer, Ashton Miller, and Lucy Darland Sherbeck. Mary is survived by her brothers William (Louise) McGlinn, Richard (Elaine) McGlinn, Robert McGlinn, and sister-in-law, Judith McGlinn. She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Walter Datwyler, her eldest brother, Edward McGlinn, and her sister-in-law, Shirley McGlinn. Mary will be remembered as an intelligent, caring, and outspoken woman with striking blue eyes and a beautiful smile. Memorial contributions in honor of Mary McGlinn Datwyler may be made to the Southern Poverty Law Center, The Carter Center, or Planned Parenthood.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 20, 2019