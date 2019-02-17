Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Mary Louise Merlo Obituary
Mary Louise Merlo

- - of Waterford. February 10, 2019, Age 97. Beloved wife of the late Anthony. Loving mother of Tony (Patty), Suzy (Tony), Kathy (Joe), Greg (Patti), Chris (Mario), Barb (Dennis), Kevin (Kathy) and the late Lisa. Dear grandmother of 29 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren. Survived by her sister Eleanore and sister-in-law Rita. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Member of the Christian Family Movement which promotes Christian centered marriage and family life. Was active in the Sisters of St. Joseph Guild and St. David Altar Society. Sang in the Resurrection Choir and was a Eucharistic Minister bringing communion to the sick and homebound at St. Anastasia Parish in Troy. Family will receive friends Friday, February 22, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. with Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Funeral Mass Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Anastasia Catholic Church, 4571 John R Rd., Troy. Visitation at church begins at 9 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lourdes Senior Community in Waterford, http://lourdesseniorcommunity.org/ where she was a resident for 9 years or the Capuchin Soup Kitchen in Detroit, https://www.cskdetroit.org/.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 17, 2019
