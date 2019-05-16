|
Mary Louise Molitor
Rochester Hills - Mary Louise Molitor, age 96 of Rochester Hills, passed away May 14, 2019. Loving wife of the late Robert Molitor. Dear mother of David (Mary) Molitor, Nancy (the late John) Gugnacki, Jack (Gail) Molitor, Susan (Mark) Vanden Boom and the late Steven (Judith) Molitor. Cherished grandmother of Michael (Marina), Matthew, Steven (Kelley), Brian (Melissa), Kristine (Tony), Kathryn, Stephanie (Devin), Kelly (Scott) Kevin (Kristina), Brian, Mike, Elizabeth (Kevin) Brienne (Patrick), Laurence and the late Thomas. Great grandmother of 22. Mary Lou was predeceased by her siblings. Funeral Mass, Monday, May 20, 2019, 10:00 AM with an instate time of 9:30 AM at St. Irenaeus Catholic Church, 771 Old Perch Road, Rochester Hills. The family will receive friends Sunday 2-7 PM with a scripture service at 6:00 pm at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd. Rochester. Memorials in Mary Lou's name may be made to the Capuchin Kitchen. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 16, 2019