Mary Louise Treder
Grosse Pointe Woods - Mary Louise Stockman Treder (Lulu), passed away Saturday, June 27 at the age of 91 in Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan. Her larger-than-life personality, sharp wit, and robust love for friends and family shall never die. Lulu was born a six generation Detroiter and attended Dominican High School in Detroit, later attending University of Detroit Mercy where she was an expert cheerleader, boasting for decades later of memories of her "23 inch waist." Lulu was a business owner, life-long brilliant bridge player, die-hard University of Notre Dame fan, wife and mother, and a friend to so many; she touched the lives and hearts of each person she encountered as she lit up every room she entered. She was a life member of the Grosse Pointe Yacht Club, Christ Child Society of Detroit, and founding member of Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Grosse Pointe Woods.
Lulu was predeceased by her parents, Marion and Fred Stockman; her husband, Carroll Bernard Treder(Bud); her son David W. Treder, and her brother William D. Stockman. She is survived by her son David's children, Katie Treder Vertin(Matt) with great-grandchild Lucy Vertin and David W. Treder, Jr.; her daughter Mary Treder Lang(Paul) and their children, JP Lang, Killeen Lang Shafer(Elliot)with great-grandchild Thomas Shafer, and Shannon Lang; her son Daniel J. Treder(Rick Bowers); her son Paul F. Treder(Susan) and children Paul F. Treder, Jr. and Victoria Treder; and her daughter Amy Treder Holland(Kurt) and children Kailey Kelliher, Kevin Kelliher, and Keating Holland.
A private family service will be officiated by Verheyden Funeral Home of Grosse Pointe on July 8 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Grosse Pointe Woods with interment following at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Detroit. www.verheyden.org
In lieu of flowers, donations in memoriam may be made to The Capuchin Soup Kitchen at 1820 Mount Elliott Street, Detroit, MI 48207 or by calling 313-579-2100 ext. 1152 or online at www.cskdetroit.org
. There will be a celebration of her life on June 27, 2021.