1/
Mary Lousie Zrull
1931 - 2020
Mary Lousie Zrull

Howell - Mary Louise Zrull, age 89 of Howell, Michigan, died peacefully Wednesday, September 9, 2020 in the presence of her family. Mary Lou was born January 1, 1931 in Detroit the daughter of Samuel and Angela (Gerhard) Savage. Loving mother of Kurt, Christian (Laurie), Joseph (Lisa Braun), Angela, Celeste (John) Kolton and Louise (David MacGregor). Grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of one. She is also survived by her brother Robert and sister Susan. She was preceded in death by her husband Theodore Zrull. Private services will be held later. Please sign the family's online guestbook at macdonaldsfuneralhome.com






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
September 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of MacDonald's Funeral Home
