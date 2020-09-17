Mary Lousie Zrull
Howell - Mary Louise Zrull, age 89 of Howell, Michigan, died peacefully Wednesday, September 9, 2020 in the presence of her family. Mary Lou was born January 1, 1931 in Detroit the daughter of Samuel and Angela (Gerhard) Savage. Loving mother of Kurt, Christian (Laurie), Joseph (Lisa Braun), Angela, Celeste (John) Kolton and Louise (David MacGregor). Grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of one. She is also survived by her brother Robert and sister Susan. She was preceded in death by her husband Theodore Zrull. Private services will be held later. Please sign the family's online guestbook at macdonaldsfuneralhome.com