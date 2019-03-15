|
Mary (Miller) Lutes
Dexter - Beloved wife of the late Myron. Dearest sister of John Miller, the late Christine McCosky (Miller), the late Louis Miller, the late Joseph Miller and the late Frank Miller. Cherished aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Visitation Sunday March 17, 2019 from 12-4 pm at Harry J. Will Funeral Home 37000 Six Mile Rd. in Livonia. Funeral service Monday March 18, 2019 at 11 am at the funeral home. Mary will be laid to rest at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Livonia.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019