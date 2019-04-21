|
Mary Lynn McLachlan
- - April 19, 2019. Age 88. Beloved wife of Rod for nearly 60 years. Loving mother of Rod, Jr. (Sudi Khosropur) and the late Amy Lynn. Sister of Dennis Wheeler (Mary) and the late Frank Wheeler. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Tuesday from 3-8pm with a Rosary at 7pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Funeral Mass Wednesday 11am at St. Regis Catholic Church, 3695 Lincoln at Lahser Rd., Bloomfield Hills. Visitation at church begins at 10:30am. Memorial tributes to St. Vincent de Paul Society or Michigan Humane Society.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 21, 2019