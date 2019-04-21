Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Rosary
Sunday, Apr. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Regis Catholic Church
3695 Lincoln at Lahser Rd.
Bloomfield Hills, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Regis Catholic Church
3695 Lincoln at Lahser Rd.
Bloomfield Hills, MI
View Map
- - April 19, 2019. Age 88. Beloved wife of Rod for nearly 60 years. Loving mother of Rod, Jr. (Sudi Khosropur) and the late Amy Lynn. Sister of Dennis Wheeler (Mary) and the late Frank Wheeler. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Tuesday from 3-8pm with a Rosary at 7pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Funeral Mass Wednesday 11am at St. Regis Catholic Church, 3695 Lincoln at Lahser Rd., Bloomfield Hills. Visitation at church begins at 10:30am. Memorial tributes to St. Vincent de Paul Society or Michigan Humane Society.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 21, 2019
