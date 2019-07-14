Services
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 553-0120
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
View Map
Lying in State
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
23815 Power Road
Farmington, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
23815 Power Road
Farmington, MI
View Map
Resources
Mary Lynn Prokop

Mary Lynn Prokop Obituary
Mary Lynn Prokop

Northville - Mary Lynn Prokop, age 74, passed away July 11, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Peter for 51 years. Loving mother of Kevin (Katie) and Julie (Paul) Nelson. Proud grandmother (Grandma Cookie) of Emily, Andrew, Molly, Sarah Nelson, Mary Nelson and Jack Nelson. Dear sister of Terry (Sue) Learmont and the late Sharon (Walt) Kelly and sister-in-law of Carol Janas. Visitation Monday 4-8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Rosary Service at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. In state Tuesday 12 p.m. until time of funeral mass at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 23815 Power Road, Farmington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are appreciated to Loyola High School Detroit or PKD Foundation. mcabefuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 14, 2019
