|
|
Mary Lynn Prokop
Northville - Mary Lynn Prokop, age 74, passed away July 11, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Peter for 51 years. Loving mother of Kevin (Katie) and Julie (Paul) Nelson. Proud grandmother (Grandma Cookie) of Emily, Andrew, Molly, Sarah Nelson, Mary Nelson and Jack Nelson. Dear sister of Terry (Sue) Learmont and the late Sharon (Walt) Kelly and sister-in-law of Carol Janas. Visitation Monday 4-8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Rosary Service at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. In state Tuesday 12 p.m. until time of funeral mass at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 23815 Power Road, Farmington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are appreciated to Loyola High School Detroit or PKD Foundation. mcabefuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 14, 2019