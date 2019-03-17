Services
Mary Lyskawa
Mary Lyskawa
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Lying in State
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Francis D'Assisi Catholic Church
4500 Wesson St
Detroit, MI
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis D'Assisi Catholic Church
4500 Wesson St
Detroit, MI
Mary Lyskawa Obituary
Mary Lyskawa

Northville Twp. - Mary (nee Kurdziel) Lyskawa, 90, March 13, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Edmund. Dear mother of Michael (Grace), Thomas (RoseAnn), Steven (Mary Seibert), Patricia (Craig) Fishbeck, and Dianne (Thomas) Wrenbeck. Treasured Busia of Michael Jr. (Jackie), Patrick (Amanda), Alan (Sara), Julia (Nathaniel), Benjamin, Elizabeth (Jason), Andrew, Valerie (Brad), Lisa (Aaron), Scott, Karen (Christopher), Andrea, and Jeffrey along with 8 great-grandchildren. Cherished sister of Dorothy (late Eugene) Baczynski.

Visitation will be held at Harry J. Will Funeral Home, 37000 Six Mile Rd, Livonia, MI on Sunday, March 17 from 1-8 PM with Rosary at 7 PM. Instate Monday, March 18 at 10:30 AM at St. Francis D'Assisi Catholic Church, 4500 Wesson St. Detroit, MI until time of Funeral Mass at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions would be appreciated in memory of the many happy times Mary enjoyed at Pvt John Lyskawa VFW Post #7546 and St. Francis D'Assisi Church (Detroit). Share memories at www.harryjwillfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 17, 2019
