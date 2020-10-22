1/1
Mary M. Krause
Mary M. Krause

Westland - Passed away October 21, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Loran. Loving mother of David (Betty Lynn), Sally (Andrew) Lubeck, Diane, and Stephen (Marnie), Dear sister of the late James (Barbara) Smellie. Cherished grandmother of 8 and proud great-grandmother of 5. Resting at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 7707 Middlebelt Rd. (S. of Ann Arbor Tr.), 3-6 pm today. Funeral Service Monday 10 am from the Griffin Chapel. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at www.griffinfuneralhome.com






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
