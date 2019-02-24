|
Mary M. Troutman
Warren - Mary M. Troutman, a life long resident of Warren and 27 year Warren High Secretary passed away February 17, 2019 at age 92.
Loving wife of the late Willis "Bill"; dear daughter of the late John and Naomi Quigley; beloved mother to Kevin, Keith, the late Kathy Kaltreider, mother-in-law of Martin (Hana) Kaltreider and mother-in-heart to Sue (Mark) Bonkowski; dear "Grandma T" to Monica, Ryan, Samantha, David and the late Jason and great "Grandma T" to Max; beloved sister of the late Howard, Robert and Jesse Quigley; dear niece to Shirley Dotson and aunt to Lynn Gordon.
Family receiving friends 4-7:30 PM Monday with 7:30 PM Memorial Service at Lyle Elliott Funeral Home, 31730 Mound Rd., Warren, Michigan 48092.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 24, 2019