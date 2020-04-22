|
|
Mary MacLean
Rockford - 12-24-1935 to 3-24-2020
Mary MacLean Weldon, age 84, of Rockford MI, formerly of Grosse Point, MI, has passed away on 3-24-2020. Mary was a Christmas Eve baby, then in the morning was placed under the tree. She was an amazing wife and mom. She also worked for Rockford doctor Ferrand and doctor Baldridge. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Robert Weldon, her parents and her brothers. She will be lovingly remembered by her children: Karen and Terry Hiler, Scott Weldon, Rob and Sue Weldon, Carole and Dan Tiessen. Also 9 grandkids, 13 great grandkids, sister in law Mary, many nieces, nephews, friends. The kids will always remember their fun, awesome Gumma! She was so loving and welcoming to everyone and always made you feel special.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Mary's memory to: Spectrum Hospice Foundation, 25 Michigan St., Grand Rapids MI 49503 or: SpectrumHospiceFoundation.com
A family memorial will take place at a future date.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020