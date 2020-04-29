|
Sister Mary Martinez Rozek
Rozek, Sister Mary Martinez, April 28, 2020. A private burial will take place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Southfield, Michigan. A celebration of Sister Mary Martinez's life will be held at a future date at the Felician Sisters Convent located at 36800 Schoolcraft Rd., Livonia, Michigan. Arrangements by the Dearborn Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home. Memorial donations can be made to the Felician Sisters Retirement Fund. www.howepeterson.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020