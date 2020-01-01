|
|
Mary Maurer
Clawson - Mary Margaret Maurer, age 104, of Clawson (formerly Royal Oak), January 1, 2020, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. Treasured wife and mother who was very active throughout her life in school and church activities. Avid gardener who also loved singing, playing the piano, and baking delicious pies for those she loved. Beloved wife of the late Walter. Loving mother of Patricia (the late James) Klote, Susan Munn, David (Karen) Maurer, Jean (the late James) Rogers, and John (Andrea) Maurer. Dear grandmother of ten and great-grandmother of seventeen. Mary's loving presence will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Visitation Friday, January 3, 2 - 8 p.m. (7:00 Scripture Service) at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 705 W. 11 Mile Rd., Royal Oak (4 blocks E. of Woodward). Funeral Mass Saturday, 12:00 p.m. (11:30 in state) at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 581 E. 14 Mile Rd., Clawson. Please share a memory at www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020