Mary McKinney Lieberman

Mary McKinney Lieberman Obituary
Mary McKinney Lieberman

Age 98. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Barnard Lieberman for almost 50 years. Loving mother of Douglas (Beverly) Lieberman. Cherished and proud grandmother of Alexander Barnard Lieberman and Victoria Rose Lieberman. Private services were held. Memorial contributions may be made to Berea College in Kentucky, www.berea.edu, Shir Hadash, www.shir-hadash.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822,

www.cjfinfo.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
