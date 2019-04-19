|
Mary Muscat
Dearborn Heights - Age 85 April 16, 2019. Beloved wife of Thomas. Dear mother of Michael (Catherine), Margaret (Mark) Purdy, John (Eve), Rita (Terry) Dachs, Carmen (Kenneth) Koch and the late Theresa. Loving grandmother of 9 and great grandmother of 3. Predeceased by her grandson Ben. Sister of Josephine Kubert and the late Joseph Sant. Mary was a registered nurse and retired from Garden City Hospital after many years. She was an avid gardener and a member of the Dearborn Heights Garden Club. Visitation Saturday 2 pm - 8 pm with a 7:00 pm Rosary at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 N. Inkster Rd., Garden City. In state Monday 9:30 am until the 10 am Funeral Service at Church of the Divine Child, 1055 N. Silvery Lane at Wilson in Dearborn. Family suggests memorials to Juvenile Diabetes or Michigan Parkinson Foundation. www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 19, 2019