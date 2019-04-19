Services
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
View Map
Rosary
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Lying in State
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Divine Child
1055 N. Silvery Lane
View Map
Dearborn Heights - Age 85 April 16, 2019. Beloved wife of Thomas. Dear mother of Michael (Catherine), Margaret (Mark) Purdy, John (Eve), Rita (Terry) Dachs, Carmen (Kenneth) Koch and the late Theresa. Loving grandmother of 9 and great grandmother of 3. Predeceased by her grandson Ben. Sister of Josephine Kubert and the late Joseph Sant. Mary was a registered nurse and retired from Garden City Hospital after many years. She was an avid gardener and a member of the Dearborn Heights Garden Club. Visitation Saturday 2 pm - 8 pm with a 7:00 pm Rosary at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 N. Inkster Rd., Garden City. In state Monday 9:30 am until the 10 am Funeral Service at Church of the Divine Child, 1055 N. Silvery Lane at Wilson in Dearborn. Family suggests memorials to Juvenile Diabetes or Michigan Parkinson Foundation. www.santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 19, 2019
