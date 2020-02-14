|
|
Mary Nahigian
Mary Nahigian, Age 95, passed away on February 13, 2020.
She was pre-deceased by her parents Hagop S. and Siran Derderian. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Russell Nahigian.
Loving mother of Lawrence (late Cheryl) Nahigian, Nancy (Gene) Cipparone, Kenneth Nahigian and Carol Canning. Cherished grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 11.
Mary will also be missed by her nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral was yesterday.
In lieu of flower memorial donations are to St. John Armenian Church.
To send a loving message, please visit Mary's obituary at www.ekfh.net.
Arrangements entrusted to Edward Korkoian Funeral Home, Royal Oak (248) 541-8325.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020