Mary (Konias) Ogonowski



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mary (Konias) Ogonowski on July 17, 2020. She led a vibrant and fulfilling life for 94 years. Born in the village of Stale in Poland on April 24, 1926 to Walenty and Katarzyna Konias, she was the oldest of nine children. At the age of three, the young family immigrated to Canada and settled in the farming community of Henribourg, Saskatchewan.There she learned lifelong lessons of hard work, self-reliance and independence that would be passed on to the next generations. She married Chester Ogonowski in 1951, her husband of 57 years before his passing in 2008. Together they lived in the greater Detroit area and raised two sons, James and Gary.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and three sisters (Sophie, Berniece and Ann). She is survived by her other five siblings (Lil, Jean, Joe, Walter and John), two sons, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



She may be gone from our lives but not from our hearts.



Mom will be interred next her husband in Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly Michigan. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.









