Services
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Wildt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Patricia Wildt


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Patricia Wildt Obituary
Mary Patricia Wildt

Detroit - August 11, 1926 - July 15, 2019. Age 92.

Beloved wife of the late Marvin. Dear mother of Mary (Richard) Knapp, Beth (John) McDonald, John (Debbie), Mark (Linda), Paul (Karen), and Michael (Karen). Grandmother of 10. Great grandmother of 13.

Memorial gathering Friday 11 a.m. until the 3 p.m. Memorial Service at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Road, Garden City (Between Ford Road and Cherry Hill).

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the .



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now