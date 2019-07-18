|
Mary Patricia Wildt
Detroit - August 11, 1926 - July 15, 2019. Age 92.
Beloved wife of the late Marvin. Dear mother of Mary (Richard) Knapp, Beth (John) McDonald, John (Debbie), Mark (Linda), Paul (Karen), and Michael (Karen). Grandmother of 10. Great grandmother of 13.
Memorial gathering Friday 11 a.m. until the 3 p.m. Memorial Service at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Road, Garden City (Between Ford Road and Cherry Hill).
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 18, 2019