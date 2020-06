Mary Pearl Obear- - Mary Pearl Obear of Lathrup Village, age 96, passed away peacefully in her home on June 2, 2020. She was born in Wausau, Wisconsin on April 30, 1924. Her husband of 36 years, Peter preceded her in death. She is survived by her children Colleen Sieh (Gerald), Geralyn Fisher (Jeffrey), Susan Obear, Michael Obear, Janet Obear, Barbara Seski, Thomas Obear (Beth) and Jeffrey Obear; grandchildren Eric Sieh, Alison Sieh, Sean Fisher, Kathleen Seski Nath, Sarah Seski, Caroline Seski, Katelyn Obear, Ryan Obear, Tyler Obear and Megan Obear and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A Mass and Memorial Service will take place at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church with a graveside service at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery at a later date. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500.View obituary and sign the tribute wall at