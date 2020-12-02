1/1
Mary Pez Androff
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Pez Androff

Warren - Mary Pez Androff, age 81 of Warren, passed away peacefully on December 1, 2020. Dear wife of George. Loving mother of Lynn (Michael) Dworzinan and Laurie (Len) McIntee. Cherished grandmother of Lauren (Patrick), Abigail (Matthew), Julia, Erica, and Farron (Tim) Adoring great-grandmother of Louis. Sister of Rosemary (the late John) Zachara and Hilda (the late Bill) Kuebler. Sister-in-law of Al (Marge) Androff, Nick (Dawn) Androff, and the late Joyce (Neal) McNeal. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In state Saturday at 10:00 am until the time of her Funeral Mass at 10:30 am at St. Mary, Our Lady Queen of Families Parish , 25320 Van Dyke Ave, Center Line, MI 48015. Arrangements entrusted to the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home in Warren. www.Temrowski.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved