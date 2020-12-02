Mary Pez Androff
Warren - Mary Pez Androff, age 81 of Warren, passed away peacefully on December 1, 2020. Dear wife of George. Loving mother of Lynn (Michael) Dworzinan and Laurie (Len) McIntee. Cherished grandmother of Lauren (Patrick), Abigail (Matthew), Julia, Erica, and Farron (Tim) Adoring great-grandmother of Louis. Sister of Rosemary (the late John) Zachara and Hilda (the late Bill) Kuebler. Sister-in-law of Al (Marge) Androff, Nick (Dawn) Androff, and the late Joyce (Neal) McNeal. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In state Saturday at 10:00 am until the time of her Funeral Mass at 10:30 am at St. Mary, Our Lady Queen of Families Parish , 25320 Van Dyke Ave, Center Line, MI 48015. Arrangements entrusted to the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home in Warren. www.Temrowski.com