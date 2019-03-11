|
|
Mary R. Pattwell
- - Mary R. Pattwell, age 94 passed away March 9th. Daughter of John and Cecelia Pattwell.
She was preceded in death by sister Kathleen O'Meara and brother John Pattwell. Survived by her sister Peggy Pattwell. Also dear Aunt to several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews. Dear friend to many.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 12 from 5pm to 8pm at Harry J Will Funeral Home, 37000 Six Mile Rd, Livonia, MI 48152. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, March 13 at 9:30 am at St Aidan Catholic Church, 17500 Farmington Rd, Livonia, MI 48152.
For those wishing to make a memorial contribution, please send them to a .
Please share memories and condolences at harryjwillfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 11, 2019