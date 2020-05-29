Mary Razgunas
Mary Razgunas

Livonia - Mary Razgunas age 88 of Livonia. Cherished wife of over 62 years to the late Leo. Loving mother of Ann Razgunas (Andreas Doulamatis), William, Paul (Pam) and Mary Bragg (Dave Harmon). Proud grandma of 8 and great grandma of 4. Dearest sister of Lillian Simms, Bernadine Layer, Ann Miller-Chisholm and sister-in-law of Maryanne Miller. Also survived by many other loving family and friends. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Leader Dogs for the Blind. Please visit online guestbook fredwoodfuneralhome.com






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
