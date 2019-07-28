|
|
Mary S. Pagano
- - Mary S. Pagano, age 103, July 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Dear mother of Leonard (Marlene) and Vito (Gail). Loving grandmother of MaryBeth (John), Marc, Joseph, Gina, Lisa (Michael), John and Paul (Rose). Proud great grandmother of 11. Preceded in death by her 7 siblings. Visitation Monday, July 29 from 2-8pm and Tuesday 10am until time of funeral service 11am at Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home, 13650 E. 15 Mile Rd., Sterling Heights. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton Twp. Share a memory at www.bcfhsterlingheights.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 28, 2019