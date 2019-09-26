|
|
Mary Schultz
Macomb Township - passed away on September 24, 2019, at the age of 93. Beloved wife of 63 loving years to the late Herman. Loving mother of Linda (Carl) Yaden and Mary Ann (Richard) Papps. Dear grandmother of Sherri (Ronald) Sandles, James (Cheryl) Beard, Stefanie (Patrick) Papps and Erica (Wayne) Collier. Proud great-grandmother of Haley, Brenna, Madison, Juliana and Gabriella. Visitation on Thursday from 2-8 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Rosary Service at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 49150 Schoenherr Rd. (N. of 22 Mile Rd.) Shelby Twp. Instate Friday from 9:30 a.m. until a 10:00 a.m. funeral mass at the St. Isidore Catholic Church, 18201 23 Mile Rd. (Corner of 23 Mile Rd. and Romeo Plank) Macomb Township.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 26, 2019