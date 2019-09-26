Services
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
49150 Schoenherr Road
Shelby Township, MI 48315
586-532-8600
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc
49150 Schoenherr Rd
Shelby, MI
Rosary
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc
49150 Schoenherr Rd. (N. of 22 Mile Rd.)
Shelby, MI
Lying in State
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Isidore Catholic Church,
18201 23 Mile Rd
Macomb Township, MI
Resources
Mary Schultz

Mary Schultz Obituary
Mary Schultz

Macomb Township - passed away on September 24, 2019, at the age of 93. Beloved wife of 63 loving years to the late Herman. Loving mother of Linda (Carl) Yaden and Mary Ann (Richard) Papps. Dear grandmother of Sherri (Ronald) Sandles, James (Cheryl) Beard, Stefanie (Patrick) Papps and Erica (Wayne) Collier. Proud great-grandmother of Haley, Brenna, Madison, Juliana and Gabriella. Visitation on Thursday from 2-8 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Rosary Service at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 49150 Schoenherr Rd. (N. of 22 Mile Rd.) Shelby Twp. Instate Friday from 9:30 a.m. until a 10:00 a.m. funeral mass at the St. Isidore Catholic Church, 18201 23 Mile Rd. (Corner of 23 Mile Rd. and Romeo Plank) Macomb Township.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 26, 2019
