Mary Simpson
Detroit - (nee Rossi) Born September 9, 1923 in Detroit to the late Giovanni and the late Savina (nee Ranzini), passed away on September 5, 2019 at the age of 95. Beloved wife Fred for 70 cherished years. Loving mother of Dr. David (Dr. Anne) Simpson, and Paul (Emily) Simpson. Proud grandmother of Patrick James Simpson, Paula Renee (Charles Audette) Simpson, Francis (Catherine) Simpson and great grandmother of Logan Paul Carter and Desmond Thaddeus Audette.
Mary was born in Detroit (first daughter of Italian immigrants) and attended East Commerce Business School. Growing up in the east side Italian neighborhood she meet a family and baby sat for the two younger daughters. The older son would write to her later while he was in Europe during WWll. Following the end of the war they decided to meet under the Kerns clock in Detroit for a New Year's Eve dinner. 3 years later they were married. She worked for the Detroit Board of Education as a bookkeeper for 11 years. After the birth of a 2nd son she decided it was time to assume the full time duties of running a household. She was very dedicated in the family focus on education. Following her husband Fred's retirement they both enjoyed many trips and adventures throughout the US and Canada. As years passed, they continued to enjoy multiple tours of establishments in Windsor and Sarnia with the church (in addition to Mount Pleasant or Traverse City). She most enjoyed the time spent with her grandchildren and later her great grandchildren.
Visition Sunday September 8th from 3-9pm with a 5pm Rosary service. Funeral Monday September 9th at 11am at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile Rd). Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions in Mary's honor would be appreciated to the Carmelite Monastery of St. Therese in Clinton Township. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 8, 2019