Mary Soutar



Belleville, MI - Age 76, of Belleville, died Monday, August 17, 2020 at home. Born May 19, 1944 in Dearborn, daughter of Charles & Mary (O'Neil) Gabbard. She was an avid reader who loved to garden and cherished time spent with her grandchildren. Survived by her husband of 54 years, Charles Soutar, son David (Melissa) Soutar of Jackson, daughters Jeanne (Steve) Goodman of Saline and Eileen (Kristy) Soutar of Royal Oak, 5 grandchildren: Leah, David Jr. and Heather Soutar, Colin and Emma Goodman; great-granddaughter Brooklynn, three sisters: Marge (Chuck) Pawloski of AZ, Geraldine (Chuck) Wojtkiewicz of Fowlerville and Carolyn (Kevin) Mahaz of Vienna Township; brother Charles Gabbard of FL, also newly discovered sister Judy (Joe) Beeker of Fowlerville. Preceded by brother John Gabbard. Visitation Wednesday 5-8 PM and Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 11 AM until 1 PM with a 1:00 PM Funeral at David C. Brown Funeral Home, Belleville, (734)697-4500.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store