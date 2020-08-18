1/
Mary Soutar
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Soutar

Belleville, MI - Age 76, of Belleville, died Monday, August 17, 2020 at home. Born May 19, 1944 in Dearborn, daughter of Charles & Mary (O'Neil) Gabbard. She was an avid reader who loved to garden and cherished time spent with her grandchildren. Survived by her husband of 54 years, Charles Soutar, son David (Melissa) Soutar of Jackson, daughters Jeanne (Steve) Goodman of Saline and Eileen (Kristy) Soutar of Royal Oak, 5 grandchildren: Leah, David Jr. and Heather Soutar, Colin and Emma Goodman; great-granddaughter Brooklynn, three sisters: Marge (Chuck) Pawloski of AZ, Geraldine (Chuck) Wojtkiewicz of Fowlerville and Carolyn (Kevin) Mahaz of Vienna Township; brother Charles Gabbard of FL, also newly discovered sister Judy (Joe) Beeker of Fowlerville. Preceded by brother John Gabbard. Visitation Wednesday 5-8 PM and Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 11 AM until 1 PM with a 1:00 PM Funeral at David C. Brown Funeral Home, Belleville, (734)697-4500.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DAVID C. BROWN FUNERAL HOME - Belleville
460 E. Huron River Dr.
Belleville, MI 48111
(734) 697-4500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved