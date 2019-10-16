|
Mary Stanek
St. Clair Shores - Stanek, Mary "Madeline". Age 87. October 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Dominic. Loving mother of Teresa Stanek Rea (Patrick), John D. (Mary Beth), Kathy Osinski (Mark), Diane Roney (Ted), and Veronica M. Stanek. Proud and loving grandmother of Bradley, Lauren, Audrey, Jennifer, Kelly, Linda, Christine, Leslie, Ted, Brian, Kevin, and the late Caroline. Great-grandmother of Henry and Charles. Sister of Jim Demchak and the late John and Michael Demchak. Visitation Friday 2-8 pm with a rosary recited at 4 pm at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave., at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods. Instate Saturday 11:30 am until 12:00 pm Funeral Mass at St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church, 157 Lakeshore Drive, Grosse Pointe Farms. Memorial contributions may be made to the Capuchin's, 1820 Mt. Elliott, Detroit, MI 48207. ahpeters.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019