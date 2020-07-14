Mary SullivanGrosse Pointe Woods - Mary Sullivan, a long-time Grosse Pointe resident and matriarch of the Sullivan family that has helped shape the greater-Detroit socio-political landscape over the past 50 years, passed away on July 12 following a lengthy illness at age 96. She and husband, Bob Roselle, have resided at The Rivers senior complex in Grosse Pointe Woods for the past five years. A Detroit native, Ms. Sullivan went to St. Catherine Elementary School and Dominican High School on the east side of Detroit before attending college at Siena Heights College and the University of Detroit where she graduated with a degree in education. She then began a teaching career that included both elementary and early education, including Montessori programs, at schools in Detroit and Grosse Pointe, including the Sacred Heart Convent and Grosse Pointe Academy in Grosse Pointe Farms. Ms. Sullivan established the Center for Children, the Montessori school program at Focus: HOPE during the charitable agency's formative years. Under her direction, the school became one of the most popular programs that Focus: HOPE provided to clients and their families. The Focus:HOPE's Center for Children commemorated their efforts by naming the school program, its classroom and scholarship for Mary and Joe B. Sullivan, in recognition of their contributions to establish and develop the early school program. Following the death of Joe B. Sullivan in 2001, Mary remained active in several Catholic charities and church activities. A long-time member of the choir and Altar Society at St. Paul's on the Lake, she also continued to engage in and support outreach programs at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, the Literacy Program at Dominican High School as well as the Christ Child Society of Detroit and the League of Catholic Women, through which she served as Board Chairwoman of the Casa Maria Community Center for young women in the area. In 2008, Mary married Bob Roselle, a widower and long-time friend who also worked for the City of Detroit during the administration of Mayor Cavanagh as the City's Finance Director and later retired as the CFO of the Campbell Ewald Advertising Agency. They remained active participants in all of their various blended family activities and still found time to participate in many civic and charitable undertakings. In addition to her husband Bob Roselle, Mary is survived by her daughter Kathy Lewand (Tom), her son, Tim Sullivan (Laurie); six grandchildren: Tom Lewand (Suzanne), Kevin Lewand (Nancy); Kristi Lewand Graham (Alex); Carrie Lewand-Monroe (Matt Monroe); Lindsey (Eric) Peterson; Katie (Jake) Dawes; eleven great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Verheyden Funeral Home, Grosse Pointe Park; a private burial service will be held at Mt. Elliot Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that all donations be directed to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen and the Solanus Casey Center at the Capuchin Monastery in Detroit.