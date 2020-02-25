Resources
Mary Susan Bailey, February 19, 2020, age 76. Loving Aunt of Sean Bailey (Rebecca), Eric Bailey, and Adam Bailey. Great Aunt of Laura Sorenson (Vance), Rebecca Bailey, Tabitha Bailey, and Krista Bailey. Great-great Aunt of five. Sister of the late Robert Bailey (Linda). Also survived by her step-father Carl Hoops. A memorial will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020. For more information call (248) 515-5815. Memorial tributes to the Michigan Humane Society or the .

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020
