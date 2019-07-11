Services
Mary Thiel Obituary
Haslett - Mary I. Thiel (Nee McRobbie), age 90, passed away on July 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Rudolph III. Loving mother of Mary (James) Murphy, Anne Akin, Elise Thiel and Rudolph IV (Michele) Thiel. Proud grandmother of Rudolph V and Rachael Thiel. Visitation will take place at the Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home 8459 Hall Road (3 Blks E. of Van Dyke) Utica, on Friday (July 12th) from 11am till the time of service at 4pm. Interment will be held at Great Lakes National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers family request donations to the . Please share a memory at www.sullivanfuneraldirectors.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 11, 2019
