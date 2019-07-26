|
Mary Todaro
West Bloomfield - Todaro, Mary age 86 of West Bloomfield. Cherished mother of James (Vicki), Terri Todaro (Mark Azzopardi), Joe, Cindy Todaro (Buzz Buswinka) and the late John. Dear friend and former husband of Joe. Proud grandma of James, Christina, Joseph, John, Lauren, Michael and great-grandma of Vincent, Camila and Leonardo. Loving sister of Stella Bergevin and the late Bill, Joe, Frankie and Alan Carson. Also survived by many other loving family and friends. Memorial gathering Saturday Fred Wood Funeral Home-Rice Chapel 36100 Five Mile Rd. Livonia (E. of Levan) 11:30am-1:45pm with Sharing of Memories at 1:45pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Please visit online guestbook fredwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 26, 2019