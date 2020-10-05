Mary "Fran" Vicari
St. Clair Shores - Mary Frances "Fran" Vicari, age 80, passed away on October 5th, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife to Carmen Joseph "Joe". Beloved sister to Shirl Ida Jane Lundy and Mart Parker. Loving mother to Jennie (David) Awe, Madeline Jane (Jeff) LaPratt, Joseph (MJ) and Michele. Cherished grandmother to 10 and great-grandmother to 12. Visitation Friday from 1-9 PM at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236. Service on Saturday at 10 AM at the funeral home. ahpeters.com