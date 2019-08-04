|
|
Mary Vitale Hanna
- - 12/01/1919 - 7/31/2019
Beloved Mother to Fred Hanna, Karen Benigni, Mercedes Mullen, Mark Hanna, Elizabeth Harris, 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Visitation begins Sunday 8/4 at A.H. Peters 32000 Schoenherr Road in Warren, from 2-9 PM with a "Celebration of Life" ceremony at 7:30 PM. Monday 8/5 9:30 AM, a final viewing and mass will be held at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, 28353 Herbert, in Madison Hts.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 4, 2019