Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
(586) 293-8030
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr Road
Warren, MI
View Map
Service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
7:30 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr Road
Warren, MI
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church
28353 Herbert
Madison Heights, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church
28353 Herbert
Madison Heights, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Hanna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Vitale Hanna


1919 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Vitale Hanna Obituary
Mary Vitale Hanna

- - 12/01/1919 - 7/31/2019

Beloved Mother to Fred Hanna, Karen Benigni, Mercedes Mullen, Mark Hanna, Elizabeth Harris, 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Visitation begins Sunday 8/4 at A.H. Peters 32000 Schoenherr Road in Warren, from 2-9 PM with a "Celebration of Life" ceremony at 7:30 PM. Monday 8/5 9:30 AM, a final viewing and mass will be held at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, 28353 Herbert, in Madison Hts.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.H. Peters Funeral Home
Download Now