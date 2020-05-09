Services
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
11470 Thirteen Mile Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-3131
Funeral Mass
To be announced at a later date
Warren - Mary Wassin (née Adamczyk), 90, of Warren, Michigan, passed on peacefully Monday, May 4, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband Norman Wassin and the widow of George Przekora. Loving mother of David Przekora (Jane) and Linda (Przekora) DuFresne. Proud grandmother of Alexis DuFresne and Stefanie DuFresne. Mary was a devoted sister to Delphine Kalapinski (Ewald) and to her late siblings, Virginia Szymanski (Richard) and William Adamczyk. Mary is also survived by her many nieces and nephews and their children. A mass and reception will be held at a later date this year -to be announced- to honor Mary and to celebrate her life. All family and friends are invited to attend. Expressions of sympathy may be shared www.wasikfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 9 to May 10, 2020
