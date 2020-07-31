Mary Witt



On Tuesday, July 28, 2020 Mary Witt, loving wife and mother of four, passed away at the age of 88. Mary was born on August 31, 1931, in Detroit MI to Peter and Mary (Ward) Limina. On January 21, 1956 she married Paul Witt. They raised one son, and three daughters. Mary had a passion for gardening. She loved watching the birds come visit the lovely gardens which were admired by many. She was known for her kind and compassionate spirit. She is survived by her husband Paul and their four children, Paul (Sherrie), Sheila Diedrich (Robert), Cathleen Matthes, and Christine Butler (Matthew). She was blessed with nine grandchildren and three great-granddaughters. Visitation for Mary will be August 3rd from 4 to 8pm at Kaul Funeral Home, 35201 Garfield Rd, Clinton Township, MI 48035. Instate will be August 4th 10:00am until the 10:30 Funeral Mass at St. Ronald Catholic Church 17701 15 Mile Rd, Clinton Township, MI 48035. Inurnment will be at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton Township, MI. Memorials can be made in Mary's honor to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen









