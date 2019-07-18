Services
Cole Funeral Chapel
214 E Middle St
Chelsea, MI 48118
(734) 475-1551
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cole Funeral Chapel
214 E Middle St
Chelsea, MI 48118
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Thomas Catholic Church
Ann Arbor, MI
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Catholic Church
Ann Arbor, MI
Mary Woodruff


1945 - 2019
Mary Woodruff Obituary
Mary Woodruff

Brevort Twp. - Mary Woodruff, of Brevort Township, MI, age 73, died peacefully at the cabin she loved in the U.P. She and her family moved to Detroit, MI in 1951 where she graduated from Holy Redeemer High School in 1963 and then from the University of Michigan in 1967. She taught Biology at Airport High School for more than 30 years. She is preceded in death by her husband, Anderson "Jumbo" Woodruff. She is survived by her 5 children and their spouses, Debra (Francis) Gregory, James (Carol) Woodruff, Katie (Ryan) Beekman, Thomas (Kate) Woodruff, and Glenn (Lori) Woodruff. Funeral Mass on Monday, July 22, 10:00 am at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Ann Arbor. Visitation at Cole Funeral Chapel in Chelsea, Sunday from 3-7 pm, with a vigil service at 6:30 pm.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 18, 2019
