Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
(586) 293-8030
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Wright

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Wright Obituary
Mary Wright

Mt. Clemens - Mary Ellen Wright, age 67, January 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Parnell Wright. Loving mother of Melissa Popowski (Praveen Pasupathy). Cherished grandmother to Aadi Pasupathy. Sister of John Popowski and the late Sharon Heiss. Aunt and great-aunt of many. Visitation Monday 2:00 pm until the time of service at 7:00 pm at the A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr Rd. at Masonic, Warren. Memorial contributions to would be appreciated. www.ahpeters.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.H. Peters Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -