Mary Wright
Mt. Clemens - Mary Ellen Wright, age 67, January 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Parnell Wright. Loving mother of Melissa Popowski (Praveen Pasupathy). Cherished grandmother to Aadi Pasupathy. Sister of John Popowski and the late Sharon Heiss. Aunt and great-aunt of many. Visitation Monday 2:00 pm until the time of service at 7:00 pm at the A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr Rd. at Masonic, Warren. Memorial contributions to would be appreciated. www.ahpeters.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020