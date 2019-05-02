Services
Czopek Funeral Directors
2157 Oak Street
Wyandotte, MI 48192
(734) 285-9000
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Czopek Funeral Directors
2157 Oak Street
Wyandotte, MI 48192
View Map
Rosary
Friday, May 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Czopek Funeral Directors
2157 Oak Street
Wyandotte, MI 48192
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Our Lady of the Scapular Parish
976 Pope John Paul II Blvd
Wyandotte, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:30 PM
Our Lady of the Scapular Parish
976 Pope John Paul II Blvd
Wyandotte, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Zalewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Zalewski


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Zalewski Obituary
Mary Zalewski

Wyandotte - Mary Margaret of Wyandotte. April 29, 2019. Age 88. Beloved wife of the late Anthony. Loving mother of Gerald (Pamela), Cynthia (Thomas) Ferenc, Ann (William) Zurbo, Karen (David) Sabuda, and Brian (Michaelyn). Preceded in death by son Anthony (Rita). Dear sister of Lloyd Freeman, Margaret Dorr and brother in law Les Heller. Proud grandmother of 12.

Visitation Friday 1-9pm with a 7pm Rosary at Czopek Funeral Directors, 2157 Oak Street, Wyandotte (734) 285-9000.

Funeral Services Saturday Instate 1pm at Our Lady of the Scapular Parish with 1:30pm Mass. www.czopekfuneraldirectors.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Czopek Funeral Directors
Download Now