|
|
Mary Zalewski
Wyandotte - Mary Margaret of Wyandotte. April 29, 2019. Age 88. Beloved wife of the late Anthony. Loving mother of Gerald (Pamela), Cynthia (Thomas) Ferenc, Ann (William) Zurbo, Karen (David) Sabuda, and Brian (Michaelyn). Preceded in death by son Anthony (Rita). Dear sister of Lloyd Freeman, Margaret Dorr and brother in law Les Heller. Proud grandmother of 12.
Visitation Friday 1-9pm with a 7pm Rosary at Czopek Funeral Directors, 2157 Oak Street, Wyandotte (734) 285-9000.
Funeral Services Saturday Instate 1pm at Our Lady of the Scapular Parish with 1:30pm Mass. www.czopekfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 2, 2019