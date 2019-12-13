|
MaryAnn Czupski
MaryAnn Wensco Czupski, 88, passed away with family at her side on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center in Midlothian, Virginia. MaryAnn was born on March 10, 1931 in North Bethlehem Township, PA to Ruth and Alexander Wensco and grew up in Detroit, MI. She graduated from Cass Technical High School at the age of 16, and became a successful beautician who would go on to teach anatomy and chemistry to beauty school students and later opened her own shop, Beauty Fashion.
MaryAnn met Arthur Czupski on the bus during her commute to high school, and they married on September 17, 1949. She devoted her life to her family and friends, and her generosity and wit lit up every room she was in. Her ability to dispense wisdom (solicited or not) continued to amaze to the end.
MaryAnn is joyfully reunited in heaven with her husband, Arthur M. Czupski, and her son, Nicholas Czupski. Her memory lives on in her children: Linda Anderson, Paula (Dan) Randall, Janice (Chris) Hartnett, and Leonard (Mary) Czupski; and her 12 grandchildren: Aaron Anderson, Abby Anderson Jones, David and Daniel Randall, Jeremiah Czupski, Allison, Connor and Tracey Hartnett, and Rachel, Mikaela, Mathew, and Sarah Czupski, and great-grandchildren Madison, Dylan, and Violet Czupski; as well as her niece Ruth Condillac and nephew David Czupski.
In lieu of flowers, MaryAnn requested that donations in her memory be made to CDG Care to promote research and awareness about congenital disorders of glycosylation, a family disease.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019