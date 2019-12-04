|
MaryCarole Perry
Dearborn Heights - Age 68, passed away December 2, 2019, She was born December 27, 1950 to (the late) Phyllis and Robert Sweikowsky. MaryCarole married Douglas John Perry on September 24,1971 in Ypsilanti, MI. Together they enjoyed family trips and cruises in the US and Europe. She was the beloved mother of Meaghan and Erin (Adam) Perry-Mikalauskas, and devoted grandmother of Benjamin Thomas and Amelia Eleanor. Predeceased by her brothers Frederick Frances and William Martin, she is survived by her brother Robert (Anne) and sister, Nancy Vilims; her sister-in-law Denise Perry (Paul) Donavin and nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. A registered nurse for forty years, she worked in emergency departments, occupational health nursing, and insurance nursing before retiring in 2014. As an occupational health nurse, she worked in a hospital, J. L. Hudson Department store, an auto company, and the Lufthansa Service Group at Detroit Metropolitan Airport. She held an MS degree from University of Michigan and was involved in worker's compensation as well as short-term disability claims. Most recently she was employed as a trainer at a major insurance company for auto claim representatives and reviewing medical records to assist claim representatives. Visitation Thursday 2 pm - 8 pm and Friday 1 pm - 8 pm at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home. In state Saturday 9:30 am until the 10 am Funeral Service at Church of the Divine Child. Memorials may be made to National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation. www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019