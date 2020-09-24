MaryJane Mancani
September 24, 2020. Age 96. Beloved wife of the late Emanuel "Babe". Loving mother of Jerry (Pam), David (Terry), Steve (Sue), and Tim. Proud grandmother of Matthew (Madeline), Marcie (Roger), Laura (Howard), Michael, Kate, Sarah, and Jason & great-grandmother of Nick, Alaina, Gabriella, Anthony, Caylee, Carter, Christopher, Hannah, and Lilianna. Dear sister of Claire Stocking and James (Beverly) Pizzimenti. Visitation Sunday from 3-8pm with a 6:00pm Funeral Service at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Interment Monday 11:00am at Resurrection Cemetery. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com
