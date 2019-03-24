|
Matthew Hart
- - Matthew Coleman Hart was born in Hartford, Conn., and he and his siblings were raised by their extraordinary mother, Mary Theresa Hart.
Matt was educated in Hartford schools and showed even then a passion for books and for another lifelong avocation: sports. He was an athlete who swam and played football, basketball, and baseball, and who was good enough in the latter sport to have earned an overture from the Baltimore Orioles, who were impressed with his overall skills. But it was the Army, where Matt enlisted out of high school, which led to a stint at Grosse Isle Naval Air Base, where he was introduced to a woman from Wyandotte: Joan Gorski, who a year later, in 1958, became his wife of 60 years. Matt and Joan had six children: Joan Mary, who was stillborn; Matt Jr., Kathleen (spouse: Brian Casterline), Devin, Ellen (spouse: Stephen Goode), and Liam (late spouse, Mia Hart). Eight grandchildren who adored even his nose-flared jokes mourn the loss of their grandfather: Zosia Casterline (spouse: Michael Ellis), Chelsea Goode, Luke Goode (fiancée: Amanda Drakos), Patrick Goode, Kylie Hart, Moira Hart, Bridie Hart, and Aileen Hart.
Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. Sunday, March 24,Rwith rosary at 4 p.m. at Czopek Funeral Directors, 2157 Oak Street, Wyandotte (734) 285-9000. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Roch's, with Rev. Fr. Ray Lewandowski presiding. Interment will be at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery in Southfield.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 24, 2019