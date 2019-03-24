Services
Czopek Funeral Directors
2157 Oak Street
Wyandotte, MI 48192
(734) 285-9000
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Czopek Funeral Directors
2157 Oak Street
Wyandotte, MI 48192
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Czopek Funeral Directors
2157 Oak Street
Wyandotte, MI 48192
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Roch's
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Hart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew Hart

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Matthew Hart Obituary
Matthew Hart

- - Matthew Coleman Hart was born in Hartford, Conn., and he and his siblings were raised by their extraordinary mother, Mary Theresa Hart.

Matt was educated in Hartford schools and showed even then a passion for books and for another lifelong avocation: sports. He was an athlete who swam and played football, basketball, and baseball, and who was good enough in the latter sport to have earned an overture from the Baltimore Orioles, who were impressed with his overall skills. But it was the Army, where Matt enlisted out of high school, which led to a stint at Grosse Isle Naval Air Base, where he was introduced to a woman from Wyandotte: Joan Gorski, who a year later, in 1958, became his wife of 60 years. Matt and Joan had six children: Joan Mary, who was stillborn; Matt Jr., Kathleen (spouse: Brian Casterline), Devin, Ellen (spouse: Stephen Goode), and Liam (late spouse, Mia Hart). Eight grandchildren who adored even his nose-flared jokes mourn the loss of their grandfather: Zosia Casterline (spouse: Michael Ellis), Chelsea Goode, Luke Goode (fiancée: Amanda Drakos), Patrick Goode, Kylie Hart, Moira Hart, Bridie Hart, and Aileen Hart.

Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. Sunday, March 24,Rwith rosary at 4 p.m. at Czopek Funeral Directors, 2157 Oak Street, Wyandotte (734) 285-9000. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Roch's, with Rev. Fr. Ray Lewandowski presiding. Interment will be at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery in Southfield.

logo


logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Czopek Funeral Directors
Download Now