Matthew J. Kniespeck
Sterling Heights - KNIESPECK, Matthew J., age 87, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at his home in Sterling Heights. Loving husband of Lynn Allen. Beloved father of Dee, Bruce, the late Roddy, and the late Kent. Dear brother of Marlene Rodriguez, the late Marie (Kniespeck), the late Michael, and the late Martin. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Arrangements entrusted to Verheyden Funeral Home. Share a memory at Verheyden.org
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019