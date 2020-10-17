Matthew J Morgan
Belleville - Matthew J. Morgan age 53 of Belleville. Went to meet the Lord on October 16. Cherished husband of Christine. Beloved father of Courtney and Todd "Turtle". Proud papa of Tiara, Abel and Jaxson. Dearest brother of Barbara (Bill) Lambert, Joseph, Timothy, Mary and the late Elizabeth (Bussy) and John Morgan. Also survived by many other loving family and friends. Visitation will be held at Fred Wood Funeral Home-Rice Chapel 36100 Five Mile Rd. Livonia (E. of Levan) Tuesday 3-9pm. Please visit online guestbook fredwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2020.