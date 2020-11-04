Matthew Riga
Riga, Matthew. Age 39. October 31, 2020. Beloved husband of Kristin. Proud father of Jack and Riley. Loving son of Steven (Tracy Tener) and Debra. Dear brother of Elizabeth Riga (Gabriel Bedoya) and Joshua Riga. Uncle of Luke Bedoya, Elle Bedoya, Liv Bedoya, Gracelyn Riga, Scarlett Riga and Joshua Riga. There will be a private family Memorial Service held Friday 2 p.m., which will be live-streamed to the public via SullivanFuneralDirectors.com
. Memorial contributions appreciated to the LUNGevity Foundation, please visit lungevity.org
