1/1
Matthew Riga
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Matthew Riga

Riga, Matthew. Age 39. October 31, 2020. Beloved husband of Kristin. Proud father of Jack and Riley. Loving son of Steven (Tracy Tener) and Debra. Dear brother of Elizabeth Riga (Gabriel Bedoya) and Joshua Riga. Uncle of Luke Bedoya, Elle Bedoya, Liv Bedoya, Gracelyn Riga, Scarlett Riga and Joshua Riga. There will be a private family Memorial Service held Friday 2 p.m., which will be live-streamed to the public via SullivanFuneralDirectors.com. Memorial contributions appreciated to the LUNGevity Foundation, please visit lungevity.org. Share a memory at SullivanFuneralDirectors.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved