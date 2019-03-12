Services
James H Cole Home For Funerals Inc
16100 Schaefer Hwy
Detroit, MI 48235
(313) 835-3997
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
James H Cole Home For Funerals Inc
16100 Schaefer Hwy
Detroit, MI 48235
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. John Presbyterian Church
1961 Lafayette
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John Presbyterian Church
1961 Lafayette
View Map
Maude S. Jones Obituary
Maude S. Jones

- - Maude S. Jones, 82, passed away March 5, at Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn, MI after progression of blood cancer. Maude Muldrow, born October 28, 1936, began life on Detroit's North End and after graduating from Northwestern High School in 1955 married James B. Jones, who preceded her in death along with her five siblings. To their union were born Faye, Joyce, and James Jr, who she leaves to cherish her memory along with four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Maude enjoyed walking for exercise, taking bus trips with her oldest sister Marie, and going on cruises, in which her last was a 14 day that coincided with her 82nd birthday October 2018. Viewing will be March 13, 9am-9pm at James Cole 16100 Schaefer Detroit, and the funeral at St. John Presbyterian Church 1961 Lafayette March 14, Family hour at 11 am followed by the service at 12 pm.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 12, 2019
